Jul 25, 2023
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 212,200 tons of cargo comprising 162,595 tons of import cargo and 49,605 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 162,595 comprised of 72,957 tons of containerized cargo, 22,854 tons of bulk cargo, 2,126 tons of canola, 2,423 tons of chickpeas, 1,435 tons of rock phosphate and 60,800 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,605 tons comprised of 34,647 tons of containerized cargo, 312 tons of bulk cargo, 10,846 tons of cement and 3800 tons of clinkers.

Nine ships berthed at Karachi Port namely M T Mardan, MSC Florentina, Feng De Hai, Nueva Fotuna, CMA CGM Titan, Ever Utile, Hyundi Integral, Anbien Bay and Chemroad Sirius with containers, tanker, general cargo, and clinkers.

As many as 5,761 containers comprising of 3226 containers import and 2,535 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 740 of 20’s and 1159 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 84 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 481 of 20’s and 464 of 40’s loaded containers while 576 of 20’s and 275 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 66,986 tonnes comprising 38,130 tonnes of import cargo and 30,856 tonnes of export cargo including 1403 loaded and empty containers (30 TEUs imports and 1373 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 38,310 tonnes includes 510 tonnes of containerized cargo; 18,070 tonnes of coal; 12021 tonnes of LNG; 6854 tonnes of chemicals; and 675 tonnes of Palm Kemel.

The total export cargo of 30,856 tonnes includes 23,341 tonnes of containerized cargo and 7,515 tonnes of condensate.

There are four ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, Nord Agano and Ellora and three more ships Hafnia, MSC Levina and Lana carrying coal, palm oil, mogas and containers are expected to take berths at bulk terminal, oil terminal, liquid terminal and container terminal on 24th July.

Port Qasim Karachi Port

