BEIJING: Eleven people died after the roof of a school gym collapsed in northeastern China, state media reported Monday.

The gym at the No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Province collapsed just before 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua said.

“A total of 11 people died in the accident,” state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that an investigation of the accident was in progress.