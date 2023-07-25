BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Rains may continue during week with occasional gaps

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The Met Office said on Monday that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. A fresh westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country from 26th July. Under the influence of this, the weather will register rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) across the country.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on 25th & 26th July and in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during 26th to 28th July, it added.

Also, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Noushero Feroze and Dadu on 25th/26th July. It may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from 25th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

