Process begins for declaring 22 leaders, workers of PTI POs

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday initiated the process of declaring 22 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) proclaimed offenders (POs) including sisters of PTI Chief Imran Khan, former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati and Ali Amin Gandapur, former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Zubair Niazi in the Corpus Commander attack case.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in the national newspapers for their appearance on August 16.

The investigating officer said that the suspects had not been arrested or surrendered before the court despite issuance of their non-bailable warrants.

He, therefore, asked the court to start the process to declare the suspects POs for not joining the investigation and the judicial proceedings.

