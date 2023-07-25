BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Farmers from rainfed areas of several districts: PAD providing laser land levelers at Rs250,000 per unit subsidy

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department is providing laser land levellers to the farmers at a subsidy of Rs 250,000 per unit under the National Programme for Increase of Command Areas in rainfed areas.

In this regard, farmers from rainfed areas of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narwal, Gujrat, Mianwali, Khushab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakar and Rajanpur districts are eligible to apply.

The applicant must have a personal tractor for the use of laser land leveller. Applicant/Cultivator/Mazara/Agricultural Graduate should not have more than 12.5 acres of land in irrigated areas.

The applicant should be willing to provide services for the levelling of 300 acres of land annually during the project period in his area. All farmers who have acquired laser land levelers unit under any other scheme will be eligible to apply.

A spokesman of the department said here on Monday that interested farmers will be able to get the application farm along with the relevant documents free of cost from the office of the Deputy Director or Assistant Director (Irrigation Reform). Apart from this, farmers can download the website of the Irrigation Department of the Punjab Agriculture Department.

All farmers who had applied for laser land leveller in 2022-23 but could not succeed in the draw of lots do not need to submit the application again. His request for last year will be valid but he will have to submit an affidavit that the ownership of his land and tractor has not changed, the spokesman added.

