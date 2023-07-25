Provincial depts: LHC seeks complete record of vehicles in 10 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought complete record of the vehicles under the control of provincial departments within 10 days.

The court passed this direction in a petition of a bar member Farhat Mazoor challenging purchase of new vehicles for bureaucrats and warned that the relevant officials would be summoned to explain his position if the satisfactory answer was not submitted.

The law officer opposed the petition with a contention that the plea is not maintainable.

The petitioner through his counsel argued that the federal government secured a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against tough conditions. He argued that the government imposed heavy taxes on the public after IMF deal.

He submitted that the government instead of providing any relief to the masses was buying new vehicles for the bureaucrats.

He contended that the Punjab government released Rs2.33 billion for purchase of new vehicles for the commissioners and assistant commissioners despite the fact they had already sufficient number of vehicles under their control.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the government’s decision.

