Pakistan

IPP announces education incentives for youth

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party announced on Monday to award scholarships to the students in every field, especially for female students, ensuring clean drinking water and a healthy environment in all the educational institutions as part of its manifesto for the better grooming of students.

For this purpose water filtration plants would be installed in every school, while monthly free medical check-up of students would also be made mandatory. Moreover, problems being faced by teacher’s community would also be resolved on priority basis.

Talking about his party’s programme for youth, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, said that educational institutions play an important role in the future of any nation and there is a lot of room for improvement in our schools, colleges and universities.

He added the IPP would give scholarships to students for higher education in every field, while special privileges would be kept for girls studying in different cadres. Similarly, vocational and technical classes would have to be introduced so that students after completion of their education should not waste their time to get earning.

