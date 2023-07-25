Absence of officials irks parliamentary panel

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee on Arms Licenses on Monday took serious notice of the absence of officials of the Ministry of Interior as not a single official came to attend the parliamentary body’s meeting.

The committee which met with MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair deemed it a matter of privilege and decided to invite the secretary Ministry of Interior in person in the next meeting to be held today (Tuesday)to enquire about the reasons thereon.

The committee also decided to bring the matter to the notice of the prime minister and called off the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, and others.

