KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 24, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 125,000 6.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 6.15 ASDA Sec. Bankislami Pak. 455,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 455,000 19.00 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 250,000 128.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 128.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 22,220 922.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 922.01 Adam Usman Sec. Pak Suzuki 500 122.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 122.90 Ktrade Securities Pakistan Alumin 99 47.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 99 47.90 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 88.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 88.00 MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 9 127.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9 127.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 2,000 28.00 Growth Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 200,000 28.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 202,000 28.41 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,056,828 ===========================================================================================

