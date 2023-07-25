KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 24, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 125,000 6.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 6.15
ASDA Sec. Bankislami Pak. 455,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 455,000 19.00
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 250,000 128.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 128.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 22,220 922.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 922.01
Adam Usman Sec. Pak Suzuki 500 122.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 122.90
Ktrade Securities Pakistan Alumin 99 47.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 99 47.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 88.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 88.00
MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 9 127.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9 127.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 2,000 28.00
Growth Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 200,000 28.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 202,000 28.41
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,056,828
===========================================================================================
