Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 24, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mill                        125,000           6.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                125,000           6.15
ASDA Sec.                    Bankislami Pak.                         455,000          19.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                455,000          19.00
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                           250,000         128.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                250,000         128.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                             22,220         922.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 22,220         922.01
Adam Usman Sec.              Pak Suzuki                                  500         122.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         122.90
Ktrade Securities            Pakistan Alumin                              99          47.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     99          47.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pioneer Cement                            2,000          88.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          88.00
MRA Securities               Shell Pakistan                                9         127.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      9         127.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Unity Foods Ltd                           2,000          28.00
Growth Sec.                  Unity Foods Ltd                         200,000          28.41
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                202,000          28.41
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        1,056,828
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions BankIslami Pakistan Aisha Steel Mills Mehmood Tex Cherat Cement

