BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Jul 25, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 24, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
327,656,631           191,297,685         8,998,672,518           5,256,073,814
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     2,028,684,474     (1,769,750,318)      258,934,156
Local Individuals           11,121,381,801    (11,290,671,297)    (169,289,496)
Local Corporates             5,816,198,834     (5,905,843,494)     (89,644,660)
===============================================================================

