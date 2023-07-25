KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 24, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
327,656,631 191,297,685 8,998,672,518 5,256,073,814
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,028,684,474 (1,769,750,318) 258,934,156
Local Individuals 11,121,381,801 (11,290,671,297) (169,289,496)
Local Corporates 5,816,198,834 (5,905,843,494) (89,644,660)
