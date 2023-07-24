BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Major Gulf markets rise on strong corporate earnings

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 03:09pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, largely supported by corporate earnings, with the Qatari index on course to gain for a ninth session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.3% higher, helped by a 2% rise in Al Rajhi Bank after the lender proposed a first-half dividend of 1.15 riyal per share.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco lost 0.5%. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased as traders awaited more rate hike cues from the US and European central banks, with tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinning Brent at $80 a barrel.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank up 0.9% each.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has invited investment banks to pitch for roles in the planned initial public offerings of its taxi and parking businesses, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Most Gulf markets in red; Qatar extends gains

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.6%, buoyed by a 2.7% jump in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

FAB, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, last week said its second-quarter profit rose 61% from a year ealier, as interest and non-interest income rose.

The Qatari index was up 0.4%, on course to gain for a ninth session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advancing 0.9%.

MENA Gulf stocks Gulf economies

