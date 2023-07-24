PM vows to eliminate economic woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated the resolve by promising the people to eradicate economic woes, poverty and inflation from the country.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who on his request, extended relief to the provincial government employees and pensioners regarding the increase in salaries and pensions and bringing them at par with the federal government employees and pensioners.

He also congratulated the Punjab government employees for an increase of 35 percent in salaries and 17.5 percent increase in pensions.

By doing it, the prime minister said, the caretaker chief minister earned the prayers of millions of government employees and pensioners in the province.