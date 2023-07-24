Prices of essential food items increase slightly

PESHAWAR: A nominal increase in prices of essential food items including sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, vegetables, pulses, fruits and other was witnessed in the local market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Sugar price has increased at Rs150-155 and Rs160 per kilo from Rs135 per kilo in the retail market, the survey said. Similarly, flour prices are also jacked up in the local market. A 20-kg fine flour bag Rs 2900, mixed brown flour at Rs 2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market.

However, the survey observed prices of cooking oil/ghee remained stable and unchanged in the retail market.

Live chicken/meat prices further decreased in the local market as available at Rs410 per kilo which was selling at Rs425 per kilo in the previous week, the survey revealed.

Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added. The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs240/dozen in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items were increased nominally.

According to a survey, prices of vegetables also remained sky-high in the local market. Price of ginger has dropped to Rs700-800 per kilo from Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400, the survey said.

The price of garlic decreased at Rs250 per kilo from Rs300-350 in the retail market.

A substantial increase in prices of tomatoes was witnessed as available at Rs160 per kilo which was selling at Rs80 per kilo whereas onion also jacked up from Rs70 per kilo to Rs100 per kilo in the retail market.

Prices of other veggies have sharply risen in the local market.

According to the survey, one-kilogram peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs120/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs200/kg, and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs100-150/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market. Similarly prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

The survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

