Ahsan honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal was awarded the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Institution of Engineers. This remarkable recognition stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions to National Development and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the award ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal delivered an inspiring address to fellow Engineers, emphasizing the vital role they play in propelling the country towards progress and prosperity.

Ahsan highlighted the significance of the nuclear program’s success formula as the blueprint for Pakistan’s achievements. Integration of the entire nation lies at the core of national development, and Engineers hold the key to enhancing diverse sectors, including agriculture, industry, education, health, and technology.

The Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s vision and leadership continue to pave the way for transformative growth and development across the country.

