International moot to mark ‘CPEC decade’ today

ISLAMABAD: A two–day International Conference on “Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) from vision to reality” will kick off today (Monday) to mark the 10- year celebration of CPEC.

The conference is being organized by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with Chinese Embassy.

The CPEC being a strategic principal component of BRI focuses on infrastructure development and socioeconomic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The conference aims to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to economic, social, environmental, and geopolitical impacts of CPEC and BRI, the Minister of Planning and Development said in a statement.

Chinese chargé d’Affairs Pang Chunxue and Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guests at the occasion.

The conference will explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth in the subsequent phase of CPEC.

Under the conference, various sessions will be held in which key policymakers will present a broad overview of the CPEC.

However, the panel discussions will be held under key themes by the expert speakers who will present their research findings, share best practices while engaging in–depth discussions with the audience. All the accepted and presented papers will be published in the conference abstract book while selected papers will be published in the special issue of Pakistan Development Review PDR Journal after blind peer review and approval of the scientist committee, it added.

Under the conference, different technical sessions will be held which include socioeconomic impacts of CPEC, prospects of regional connectivity through Gwadar Port, opportunities for industrial relocation and export; green technologies and development; security and geopolitical implications; innovation, technology and global value chains; challenges to regional connectivity and integration, artificial intelligence and labour market dynamics.

Since the government came into power in April 2022, the statement added that CPEC projects have been revived which remained shelved by the previous government.

It added that Prime Minister Shehbaz already reiterated his full commitment to complete the CPEC projects and in this regard the premier visited China when he took charge as the prime minister.

Over the decade, the two countries have developed strong bonds in diverse fields and call themselves “Iron Brothers’.

CPEC effectively helped Pakistan in improving its energy security, as well as, transport networks from north to south and laid foundation for a resilient infrastructure including ports, airports, roads, and railway. Recently, the Planning Minister visited China to mark the 10-year celebrations of the CPEC.

Out of 12 Joint Cooperation Committee meetings (JCC), the nine meetings of the JCC have co-chaired by Ahsan Iqbal.

Similarly, under the conference Souvenirs will be awarded to both Pakistani and Chinese companies who participated in the CPEC project, and a special coin has been prepared by the Planning Ministry. Additionally, special documentaries over CPEC will be showcased during the event to mark the 10-year celebrations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023