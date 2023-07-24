BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IPP to formulate long-term policies: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said that our basic aim is not only to participate in the elections but to find a permanent solution to the country’s problems and take long term steps to resolve them.

He said that time has come that instead of short term steps Party should formulate such policies which can put the country on the path of development and stability to achieve set goals.

Abdul Aleem Khan, in a special talk at Party Secretariat on Sunday said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will establish Working Groups for all important sectors to bring about better changes at the national level. He indicated that Lawyers, Students, Women, Youth, Farmers and every sector of civil society will be given chance to participate in this struggle.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party said that there is a dire need to change the traditional methods and purify the national institutions. He said that there is no doubt that we have to speed up the journey of progress and prosperity of Pakistan in the light of the ideology of Quaid and Iqbal.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that as a nation we have to realize our responsibilities and admit our failures as well. He pointed out that nothing has been achieved from the blame politics and we need to keep in step with the comity of nations by keeping in mind the ground realities.

Every school of thought will play its positive role and the current economic and social problems facing the country will be solved, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections Aleem Khan policies Istehkam e Pakistan party

Comments

1000 characters

IPP to formulate long-term policies: Aleem

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories