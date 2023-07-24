IPP to formulate long-term policies: Aleem

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said that our basic aim is not only to participate in the elections but to find a permanent solution to the country’s problems and take long term steps to resolve them.

He said that time has come that instead of short term steps Party should formulate such policies which can put the country on the path of development and stability to achieve set goals.

Abdul Aleem Khan, in a special talk at Party Secretariat on Sunday said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will establish Working Groups for all important sectors to bring about better changes at the national level. He indicated that Lawyers, Students, Women, Youth, Farmers and every sector of civil society will be given chance to participate in this struggle.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party said that there is a dire need to change the traditional methods and purify the national institutions. He said that there is no doubt that we have to speed up the journey of progress and prosperity of Pakistan in the light of the ideology of Quaid and Iqbal.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that as a nation we have to realize our responsibilities and admit our failures as well. He pointed out that nothing has been achieved from the blame politics and we need to keep in step with the comity of nations by keeping in mind the ground realities.

Every school of thought will play its positive role and the current economic and social problems facing the country will be solved, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope.

