CDA cancels staff’s leaves

ISLAMABAD: To deal with any emergency situation in the Federal Capital during the monsoon rains, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal has cancelled leaves of the officers and employees.

“Employees and officers of the authority should ensure their presence in the field with modern machinery round-the-clock to monitor water situation in all drains and nullahs. Apart from this emergency response centres were also fully functional,” said a news release.

The federal apex agency warned the officers and staff of strict action against negligence in duties.

There was no obstruction of any kind in the flow of water in the drains and nullahs while special teams of the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and district administration were deployed in sectors and rural areas.

Similarly, the duties of the concerned staff in the low-lying areas have been made stricter in view of any emergencies.