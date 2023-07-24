IK’s nomination in lawyer’s murder case: First SC bench restored

QUETTA: The first bench, which was formed by the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nomination in the Quetta lawyer’s murder case, has been restored, according to a report on Sunday.

Earlier, the bench had been changed at the request of the PTI chairman. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar had been included in the bench in place of Justice Musarrat Hilali.

However, the first bench has been restored at the request of the PTI chairman. According to the new cause list issued by the SC, Justice Musarrat Hilali will be part of the three-member bench.

The bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, will hear the case tomorrow. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will also be part of the bench. The court has summoned the PTI chairman in a personal capacity for bail in the Quetta lawyer’s murder case.