BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth Test washed out

AFP Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 09:41pm
Umpires Nitin Menon (L) and Joel Wilson (R) return having carried out a pitch inspection as rain delays the start of play on day five of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 23, 2023. Photo: AFP
Umpires Nitin Menon (L) and Joel Wilson (R) return having carried out a pitch inspection as rain delays the start of play on day five of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth Test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final Test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes.

Having won the last Test at Headingley, England did everything within their power to storm back and restore parity in the series in Manchester.

After posting a colossal 592 in their first innings – their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985 – in reply to Australia’s 317 all out, they were frustrated as the tourists battled well on a rain-hit day four to reach 214-5 in their second innings.

Australia still needed 61 to make England bat again, or stay at the crease through to stumps on day five to earn the draw that would ensure they remained holders of the Urn.

The Manchester weather, however, came to their aid, as not a single ball was possible in torrential rain, ensuring that England’s eight-year wait for a series victory that would wrest the Ashes back from Australia would continue.

There is still plenty to play for next week at the Oval, especially for Australia, who can secure their first series win on English soil since 2001.

Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth Test washed out

Pakistan’s first title in 37 years: Hamza Khan wins World Junior Squash Championship

Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill nine, injure seven

Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

ECP outlines code of conduct for Punjab caretaker government

Sri Lanka to push ‘harder’ in Pakistan Test

PM Shehbaz urges voters to defeat ‘political masquerades of PTI’ in elections

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Twitter challenger Threads struggles for traction

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

Read more stories