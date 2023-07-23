BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain to choose between Sanchez or return of the right

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2023 11:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MADRID: Spain votes Sunday on whether to hand Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a fresh four-year mandate or, as polls suggest, bring the right back to power with its far-right ally.

Ahead of European elections in 2024, a shift to the right in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, mirroring a similar move in Italy last year, would be a huge blow for left-wing parties in Europe.

It would be even more symbolic as Spain currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Nearly all polls and pundits suggest the vote will spell victory for Alberto Nunez Feijoo’s right-wing Popular Party (PP) – but surprises could be in store.

By the time the last surveys were published on Monday, around one in five voters were still undecided, and it remains unclear what impact the timing of the vote, held at the height of the summer holidays in the scorching late July heat, will have on the turnout.

As many Spaniards are on vacation, more than 2.47 million – a record number – of the 37.5 million registered voters have cast an absentee ballot, the Spanish Postal Service said on Saturday.

Polling stations open at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and close at 8:00 pm, with the results expected a few hours later.

A bad week

It has not been a good final week of campaigning for the PP leader, who stumbled over the issue of pensions, boycotted the final televised debate between candidates, and saw a resurgence of troubling questions about his ties with a now-convicted drug dealer in the 1990s.

Even so, “it would be a huge surprise if the PP did not win. But whether it will be able to form a government is another matter,” said Pedro Riera Sagrera, a political scientist at Madrid’s Carlos III University.

Feijoo is hoping his party will reach the magic figure of 176 deputies within the 350-seat parliament, which would allow it to govern on its own, but the polls suggest otherwise.

They show he will likely fall short and have to strike a deal with the only available partner – the far-right Vox, which emerged in 2013 from a split within the PP.

This presents a real challenge for Feijoo, who has built his reputation on being a moderate, but whose party has recently made deals to jointly govern with Vox in local and regional authorities following the right’s triumph in May’s regional elections.

Throughout the negotiations, Vox refused to back down on controversial positions such as its rejection of abortion or trans rights, its refusal to acknowledge gender violence or its denial of climate change.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has warned the PP it will demand a role in government in exchange for its support, in what would mean the first far-right participation in a Spanish government since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975.

‘Not ideal’

Feijoo has kept his plans regarding Vox close to his chest, saying in an interview published Friday in daily newspaper El Mundo that “a candidate should not say who they will ally himself with two days before an election.”

A coalition government with Vox “is not ideal,” he added. Sanchez has used the prospect of a national PP-Vox government to try to rally leftist and moderate voters.

He argues the only alternative is keeping in power the current coalition government between his Socialists and the far-left.

Far-left party Podemos – his coalition partner since 2020 – has been absorbed this year by Sumar, a new formation led by his highly popular labour minister, Yolanda Diaz, a communist.

While the Socialists and Podemos regularly clashed, Sanchez has smooth ties with Diaz.

But Riera said the chances of the leftist coalition holding on to power were slim and that there was a “serious risk” neither side could secure a working majority, which may mean a repeat election in a few months.

Spain Pedro Sanchez

Comments

1000 characters

Spain to choose between Sanchez or return of the right

Economy moving in right direction, insists PM

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill four, injure one

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Twitter challenger Threads struggles for traction

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

India landslide toll jumps to 27, at least 50 missing

12 killed, 40 missing in Afghanistan flash flood

Over 6000 cops to guard 447 Muharram processions in Rawalpindi

Read more stories