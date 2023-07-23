Economy moving in right direction, insists PM

LAHORE: Inaugurating various development projects including laying the foundation stone of the 19 km long Lahore Bypass connecting Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore-Karachi Motorway, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that despite the critical situation the national economy is heading towards the right trajectory.

“Development projects are linked with welfare of people,” he said while addressing the ceremony in Sharqpur. He said that inauguration of the expansion project of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge will facilitate the traffic of Lahore, save fuel and create employment opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif said campus of Quaid-e-Azam University is also being established in the Lahore. He said that route of metro bus will be extended from Shahdra to Kala Shah Kaku. He said approximately Rs 50 is the cost of these development projects.

The prime minister also laid foundation stone of Scout College in Sheikhupura.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this is the era of Information Technology and the government is taking concrete measures for promotion of IT culture in the country. He said that progress in the agriculture sector will head the country towards progress and development.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer said due to prudent policies of the present government the country is heading towards the right direction.

He said that public development projects are the hallmark of incumbent government. He said that no stone is left unturned for stabilizing the economy.

Addressing the ceremony in Sharqpur, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood said that incumbent government saved the country from default, and removed the name of the country from the gray list. He said that the incumbent government has started 51 National Highway projects.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of the 19 km long Lahore Bypass connecting Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore-Karachi Motorway. This project will create about 27,000 employment opportunities.

The PM also launched the expansion project of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge and laid the foundation stone of the Esaan Sharkpur Interchange at Abdul Hakim Motorway.

Moreover, the premier said Pakistan is blessed with boundless gifts of natural beauty, ranging from majestic snow-capped mountains to exquisite sandy beaches.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Pakistan has much to offer to those who have the appetite to gel with nature. Among these captivating destinations is Sapat Beach, a true marvel nestled in the province of Balochistan.

The prime Minister also shared a video showcasing the beauty of Sapat Beach.

