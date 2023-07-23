US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

WASHINGTON: Chairman US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul has said that economic alliance between United States and Pakistan would bring the two countries closer to each other.

He was talking to media person after attending BBQ Reception and Mango Festival, hosted by Ambassador Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

Michael McCaul said the more trade and economic investment we can have together, the closer the ties between our two nations. He added that we have a security alliance, a security partnership, but we also need to have an economic alliance and that would draw our two countries together.”

The Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee said we always want Pakistan and United States to be friends.

Referring to Afghanistan, the issue of refugees and the menace of terrorism, he said it is in our best interests to have a strong alliance and be strong partners with Pakistan.

Congressman McCaul termed the quality and taste of Pakistani mangoes as the finest and the best.

It is pertinent to mention here that The House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; arms control and disarmament issues; the United States Agency for International Development; the Foreign Assistance Act; public diplomacy, including international communication, information policy, international education, and cultural programmes; and other important matters.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan held a meeting with Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul at the Embassy in Washington. They discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties.