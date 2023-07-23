BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

INP Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

WASHINGTON: Chairman US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul has said that economic alliance between United States and Pakistan would bring the two countries closer to each other.

He was talking to media person after attending BBQ Reception and Mango Festival, hosted by Ambassador Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

Michael McCaul said the more trade and economic investment we can have together, the closer the ties between our two nations. He added that we have a security alliance, a security partnership, but we also need to have an economic alliance and that would draw our two countries together.”

The Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee said we always want Pakistan and United States to be friends.

Referring to Afghanistan, the issue of refugees and the menace of terrorism, he said it is in our best interests to have a strong alliance and be strong partners with Pakistan.

Congressman McCaul termed the quality and taste of Pakistani mangoes as the finest and the best.

It is pertinent to mention here that The House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; arms control and disarmament issues; the United States Agency for International Development; the Foreign Assistance Act; public diplomacy, including international communication, information policy, international education, and cultural programmes; and other important matters.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan held a meeting with Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul at the Embassy in Washington. They discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties.

Masood Khan Michael McCaul economic alliance

Comments

1000 characters

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories