Petroleum dealers’ margin: Final report to be released tomorrow

KARACHI: The State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadaik Malik has said that increase in petroleum dealers’ margin would be subject to salaries and working hours of employees at petrol pumps.

Talking to reporters after a meeting in Karachi, the minister said that a team of the Ministry of Petroleum conducted a survey of petrol pumps in rural and urban areas. The data of two thousand petrol pumps will be collected by Monday.

He said the final report will be released regarding dealers’ margins on Monday. The report will provide protection to employees including their medical facilities, salary and working hours, he added.

“If the petroleum dealers want to increase the margin, they have to implement all these conditions”, he said.

The deadline given by the dealers to the government ends on Monday and if the margin issue of the dealers is not resolved by Monday, they will announce their final action.

