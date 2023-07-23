BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Agri, IT, minerals, energy sectors: Minister says opportunity exists to get $25bn investment from Gulf countries

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that there is an opportunity to get investment of US 25 billion dollars from the Gulf countries in agriculture, IT, minerals and energy sectors.

He expressed these views while addressing the achievements awards ceremony organised by Institution of Engineers Pakistan. Chairman IEP Engineer Mian Abdul Haq and Secretary General IEP Engineer Amir Zamir Khan also expressed their views on this occasion.

Ahsan said through Special Investment Facilitation Council, Pakistan will receive CPEC style investment from Gulf countries.

He also said we went through a worst period when we took over, the world was predicting that Pakistan would become Sri Lanka but with the hard work and leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, today we started the process of restoration. The direction of the country has been changed, but it is important that the continuity of the policies should be maintained for the next five to ten years.

