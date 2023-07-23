BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan, Iran to work together in combating menace of Islamophobia

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and agreed to work together in combating the menace of Islamophobia.

In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he had held a telephonic contact with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and underlined that such Islamophobic incidents incite religious intolerance, hatred and incitement and cannot be justified under any pretext.

Pakistan and Iran resolved to work together and with other OIC states in confronting and combating the menace of Islamophobia. “We jointly expressed our strong condemnation of the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” he added.

He said that they also discussed other areas of bilateral interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

