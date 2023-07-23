Toshakhana case: Court approves IK’s exemption plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday approved the exemption plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and directed him to appear before it on Monday (tomorrow).

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman, approved the PTI chief’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance before it and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s counsel Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the defence counsel filed an application before the court seeking a one-day exemption for his client from personal appearance before it. He also requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday.

The ECP’s counsel objected to the PTI chairman’s exemption application and said that there are no concrete reasons in the exemption application filed by the former prime minister. The presence of the accused is necessary during the trial in the court, he said.

He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned the PTI chief on Monday and he should be directed to appear before this court after appearing before the apex court.

During the hearing, Niaz Ali Niazi, another counsel for the PTI chief raised objections over day to day hearing of the case.

The judge remarked that there is nothing in the case file except exemption applications. The court has always granted exemption to the accused but he did not appear before the court once, he said.

The court, after hearing arguments, approved the PTI chief’s exemption application and directed him to ensure his attendance in the court after appearing before the apex court on July 24.

