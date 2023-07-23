BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan

CBA, IPC partner to promote trade, investment opportunities

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

KARCHI: In a recent development, CBA and IPC (International Parliamentarians Congress) have partnered to promote bilateral or multilateral trade and investment opportunities between the countries represented by the IPC.

This partnership is expected to bring a major impact in economic development and promoting social welfare in developing regions.

IPC is an international organization that aims to establish cooperation, synergy, and strategies across parliamentarians from different regions of the world and work on promotion of world peace, prosperity trade, and development cooperation.

CBA, on the other hand, is the largest digital distribution platform of the country that aims to promote micro-entrepreneurship, trading opportunities within & outside the country.

Ghazanfar Ali Khan, the CEO of CBA, highlighted the company’s commitment to develop a framework where IPC & CBA will work together to create trade opportunities in IPC members countries. He emphasized CBA’s dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration to play a more significant and impactful role.

Senator Sitara Ayaz the Secretary General IPC appreciated the initiative of CBA working in the field of Technology and e-commerce and combining it with global development.

Since IPC works with international Parliamentarians as well as international Organizations, we are keen to introduce the CBA globally to enhance trade and development in the areas of technology and introduce them worldwide for further mutual collaboration.

We are excited to see the impact of this partnership and look forward to more collaboration that will open more avenues in developing regions.

