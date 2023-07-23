BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Punjab CM visits rain-hit areas, asks officials to pull their socks up

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: On the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Wasa, Rescue 1122, PDMA and administration have been alerted due to rains in other cities of Punjab including Lahore.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while ordering to expeditiously drain water from the low-lying areas directed that all resources and machinery should be utilised for water drainage. He directed to take measures on emergency basis so that difficulties of the citizens can be redressed timely.

He further directed that the officers should remain in the field till the completion of water drainage work adding that traffic flow should be maintained through an effective management.

During visit to various parts of Lahore city, the CM inspected Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town, Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. He reviewed the situation arising due to rain and water drainage work. He issued directions to the administration and Wasa officials to expeditiously complete water drainage work.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that all resources should be utilized for water drainage and the number of dewatering pumps should be increased. He directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field to redress the difficulties of citizens.

CM while issuing directions to the Chief Traffic Officer to remain in the field stated that all essential measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow. He directed that the Traffic Wardens should perform their duties in a proactive manner in the field so as to properly assist the citizens.

He reviewed water drainage work in Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the Wasa staff members and commended them on completing water drainage work. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and MD Wasa worked with great dedication for water drainage. Water always stands in Islampura but water was timely drained out despite 203 mm downpour.

