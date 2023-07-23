BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Greek boat tragedy: Bodies of 4 more Pakistanis brought to Lahore

INP Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: The dead bodies of four more Pakistanis who died in the Greek boat tragedy were brought to Lahore on Saturday.

The bodies were transferred to Lahore from Doha via a foreign flight. The representatives of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation received the bodies and handed them over to the heirs.

The dead bodies of Arsalan and Abu Bakr were sent to their native town, Nowshera Warkan. While the bodies of Adnan and Ali Ijaz were dispatched to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, respectively.

Before this, three dead bodies reached the Lahore Airport on Thursday night.

More than 300 Pakistani nationals were killed in the capsizing of an overcrowded fishing trawler off the coast of Greece last month. They wanted to enter Europe illegally.

