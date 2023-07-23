BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Court declares Moonis proclaimed offender

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: A city court on Saturday declared proclaimed offender to former federal minister Moonis Elahi son of PTI president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the money laundering case as he failed to appear before the court despite multiple court’s notices. Moonis is currently living in Spain.

The court also started the process to freeze the bank accounts, properties, identity card and passport of Moonis.

Earlier, police submitted a challan against the PTI leader and three other accused and court sought details of Moonis’ travel history and bank accounts also.

Moonis has also been pronounced the proclaimed offender in the case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment.

There are two cases of money laundering against Moonis Elahi. He has been accused of laundering billions of rupees to foreign countries illegally.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had lodged a case against Pervez Elahi and his son over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal which had revealed the businesses.

They are accused of concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms. Elahi allegedly purchased companies in Panama and there was an evidence of illegal transfer of money abroad, according to FIA sources.

