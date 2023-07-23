BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
LHC suspends VC GCU Faisalabad

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has suspended the appointment of the vice chancellor of the Government College of University (GCU) Faisalabad Dr. Nasir Amin and sought replies from the respondents.

The court also restrained the GCU-Faisalabad vice chancellor from functioning and also from continuing with the process of the further appointments in question.

The petitioner Zainul Abidin through a counsel argued that the governor issued a notification on June 22, 2023 about the appointment of Dr Nasir Amin as the vice chancellor of the GCU-Faisalabad. He said the governor acted on the advice of the caretaker chief minister who lacked authority to recommend for the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor. The petitioner contended that the respondent vice chancellor upon being illegally appointed initiated the process for the appointment of post of assistant professors, which was unlawful and without jurisdiction.

He asked the court to set aside the appointment of the respondent vice chancellor.

