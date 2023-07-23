BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Tripartite railway project: Pak-Uzbek cargo delivery time likely to be cut by 5 days: PBF

Press Release Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) says Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink tripartite railway link project a 760-kilometre railroad is expected to reduce delivery times of cargo between Uzbekistan and Pakistan by about five days.

Spokesperson of PBF, Zainab Jatoi while talking with presser on Saturday said it is matter of extraordinary accomplishment that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have marked a joint convention to lay out a rail connect that would assist with interfacing Pakistan with Central Asia and Russia via Termez city in southern Uzbekistan hailing the improvement as a “unique advantage” for the district.

She termed it a new rail economic corridor which taps the potential of this region will pass through Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and extend till the Kharlachi border crossing in Pakistan’s northwestern Kurram tribal district.

The line would support both passenger and freight services, and contribute to regional trade and economic growth, according to PBF

“The project will help connect Central Asia and Russia with Pakistan. This railway track will be a game changer.”

Zainab Kausar Jatoi further said the “monumental achievement” reflected their commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance relations. The PBF thanked the Government of Pakistan and Minister for Railways.

According to PBF Spokesperson, currently most trade between Europe and South Asia is dependent on sea routes, which could be susceptible to geopolitical tensions and maritime piracy,” said Zainab Jatoi and added that “A railway link could provide an alternative and more secure trade route, reducing dependence on traditional sea lanes and bringing down the cost.”

She also stated that the construction and operation of the railway link would generate employment opportunities in various sectors, including construction, logistics, and services, leading to a positive impact on the local workforce.

Afghanistan Pakistan Business Forum Pakistan and Uzbekistan Zainab Jatoi

