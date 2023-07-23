BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

National Sales Tax Return module: PTBA urges FBR chief to remove glitches

Hamid Waleed Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) approached the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the removal of restrictions in the National Sales Tax Return module of the IRIS e-portal after receiving complaints from its member and affiliated tax bars.

A letter signed by Rana Munir Hussain and Ch Qamar uz Zaman, President and General Secretary PTBA respectively, was dispatched to Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed the other day, listing the irritants in the e-portal.

The irritants of the portal included automated disallowance of input tax credit and its repetition in the subsequent months once declined in a particular month by the system without assigning any reason to it, non-uploading of export and import goods declaration in the returns, non-filing of annexure-H over the last two months, system check on the order for filing sales tax returns for various tax periods, reflection of irrelevant data, non-compliant to the command for challan generation and debarring sellers to enter credit note.

According to PTBA, automated disallowance of input tax credit in terms of Section 7(2) read with section 8(1) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 is unlawful, as it should not be an automated action but the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue should be allowed under the law.

Also, it has been pointed out that if certain input tax credit has been disallowed in a particular month, the system continues to disallow the same input tax credit even in the subsequent month which is tantamount to double jeopardy. It also reflects that system gets stuck for certain checks/restrictions that was unjust and unlawful.

The letter has further stated that the export and import goods declaration are not being uploaded in the National Sales Tax Return, which is leading to late filing of returns. In the case of import, missing of the import declaration will create differences in sales tax declarations and income tax declarations, which will lead to another door of unnecessary litigation.

Similarly, Annexure-H is not filed in the last two months, which needs immediate action and enabling the exporters/taxpayer to claim their genuine refunds.

In addition, the National Sales Tax Return Module is restricting the order of tax periods despite that each tax period is independent and its liability is also used to be determined separately.

The PTBA authorities have also mentioned that the National Sales Tax Return module has been reflecting irrelevant data, hence, any inadvertent claim thereof is making them liable for coercive actions, unnecessarily.

Challan generation both income tax and sales tax is still being processed in the old system, which is very slow and time-consuming. The system is also restricting sellers from entering credit notes. This restriction has repercussions on the sellers as the determination of their sales tax liability for a particular month is now subjected to the prior filing of that month’s sales tax return by the purchaser.

The PTBA has urged chairman FBR to take stock of the situation for an early resolution of the technical glitches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax Act, 1990 Asim Ahmed Pakistan Tax Bar Association PTBA

Comments

1000 characters

National Sales Tax Return module: PTBA urges FBR chief to remove glitches

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories