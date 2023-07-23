Islamabad witnesses sharp increase in street crimes

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phones, cash snatching at gunpoint, and car lifting incidents have surged in the metropolis during the last week, as armed persons snatched mobile phones as well as cash from over 50 citizens and auto thieves stole or snatched 52 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered three cases of robbery in which citizens were deprived of huge valuables including gold ornaments, cash, and other things. The 54 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 11 cars and 52 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the limits of Ramna police station, six vehicles from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station as well as five motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station.

