BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023’ launched

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season is officially launched in Pakistan by China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

The campaign was launched on their various social media platforms including Facebook Official Page, We chat, Channels, Twitter account of Cultural Counsellor and Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan Zhang Heqing. The event will run from July through September, 2023.

The Promotional Season is organized globally under the guidance of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Department of Industrial Development, Department of Resource Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Radio and Television, the Center for Chinese and Foreign Cultural Exchanges (CCCE), in cooperation with nine provincial and regional departments of Culture and Tourism of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia.

The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 comprises of number of different exhibitions and documentaries such as documentary series “The Great Yellow River Delta”, “Sing along the Yellow River”, Photography Exhibition “Explore the Yellow River, Discover Beautiful China” , tourism and cultural resources of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia and much more.

In addition, nine selected routes highlighting the various attractions worth seeing in each region will be launched during the Yellow River Tourism Season, covering the nine provinces through which the river flows.

Five selected rural tourist routes that take visitors deep into the villages along the Yellow River have also been introduced.

The regions along the Yellow River, the cradle of ancient Chinese civilization, have made significant progress in recent years in terms of coordinated industrial development, ecological protection, and promotion of Yellow River culture.

The event’s objectives include providing a complete picture of the Yellow River, learning about its cultural significance, reviving its cultural heritage, promoting cultural exchanges, and better communicating the Yellow River’s history to Pakistani audiences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

tourism Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 Zhang Heqing

Comments

1000 characters

‘The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023’ launched

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories