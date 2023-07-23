Kundi urges religious scholars to give message of peace, brotherhood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said that Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought should give the message of peace and brotherhood to the people in the month of Muharram.

Addressing a news conference along with PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhokhi, Kundi said that it is the month of Muharram and we pray that this month would pass peacefully.

He said that the incidents of terrorism have happened in the past few days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the enemies of the country are trying to destroy the peace of Pakistan. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are fighting against the terrorists by giving sacrifices.

He said that PPP promised to give houses to the flood victims, which was fulfilled by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday. He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has given ownership rights of houses to 5,000 women and we would construct houses for two million people.

He said that the PPP always served the people. He said that the previous government had promised to give one crore jobs and five million houses to the people but it could not fulfil its promise.

Answering a question, he said that the PPP’s stance is that the Assembly should complete its term and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct free, fair, and transparent elections within 60 days. He said that the general elections should be conducted on the base of old population census and the task of new census should be given new government after elections.

The PPP leader said that the truth of the cipher has become clear to everyone. We are not in favour of banning any political party, he said.

In response to another question, Kundi said that the Prime Minister has formed a committee for the election. He said that the political parties should not boycott the election. He said that late Benazir Bhutto had expressed regret over the boycott of the 1985 elections.

The SAPM on Poverty Alleviation said that a total of Rs72 billion have been distributed among the 8,080,000 families, out of 9,000,000 families, through the Benazir Income Support Program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023