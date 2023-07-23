Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement: Bilawal commends Turkiye’s role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday extended its full support to international efforts in reviving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he held telephonic contact with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and commended Turkish role in this regard.

“Spoke to my brother FM of Turkiye @HakanFidan today. Commended Turkiye’s role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement in 2022 which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing countries and for poorest of the poor,” Bilawal tweeted.

The foreign minister said that they also expressed strongest condemnation of acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities and resolved to work with Turkiye and other Islamic states to prevent such incidents.

