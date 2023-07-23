PM Talent Hunt Sport League: football competitions begin at SAU

HYDERABAD: Under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Sports League the provincial level football competitions began at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. The competitions will be held among male and female football teams of five divisions of the province, while a grand opening ceremony was held at Public School Hyderabad.

The football competitions of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Sports are being hosted by Sindh Agriculture University and IBA Sukkur in collaboration with Higher Education Commission. The male and female teams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur divisions of Sindh are competing for provincial title.

In this regard a grand inauguration ceremony was held at the football ground of Public School Hyderabad, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, while Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Maritime and Affairs Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani was the chief guest.

Addressing at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that Sindh Agriculture University has provided the best sports environment for students with better quality education, especially for female students, and provided many new opportunities for various indoor and outdoor games, “the role of the government and the Higher Education Commission in this regard is commendable.” He added.

He said that the winning teams of this provincial football competition will compete at the national level. We hope that many of these players will represent the country at the international level.

Special Guest, Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Maritime and Affairs Engr. Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani said that there was a time when people considered it a defect to send their daughters to the sports field, now it is a matter of honor to see equal representation of girls in these competitions, and the hope for a bright future of the country is turning into faith. He said that the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, is a supporter of innovative academic, research and healthy activities for children and we hope that Sindh Agriculture University will host many such activities in future and we will cooperate with them.

Sports League Organizer and Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed the guests in detail about the football league, while the support of HEC and Youth Sports League Secretary Sheeza Fatima was also thanked on this occasion.

A large number of students, guests and fans including Talent Hunt Sindh Brand Ambassador and International Footballer Saddam Hussain, National Football Selector Ghulam Sarwar Tedi, International Athlete Maryam Keerio, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Shahzaman, Tariq Baloch, Basharat Jatt, Asad Sheikh, Shaukat Hussain Sangi, Muhammad Umar Dasti and others were present during the event.

