Sharjeel Inam Memon - a politician who is widely known for his political acumen

As a student of the media industry, I have been attentively observing a large number of politicians but there are very few who possess the ability to motivate the new and next generations in a big way. Sharjeel Inam Memon is certainly one of them.

I believe the only new face of Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh since 2008 is Sharjeel Inam Memon. Sharjeel began his political career as an ordinary party worker before he rose to prominence as the Head of PPP Media Cell. As a minister he is known for his fiery speeches.

The youth in particular gravitate to him because of his highly impressive communication skills. He became Minister of Information and Archives of the Sindh government because of his dexterity in advancing party’s agenda in accordance with the guidelines of the Party Leadership on media platforms, including broadcast media, in a highly effective manner. Armed with a happy demeanour, Sharjeel leads from the front through his actions and being true to himself.

I had joined the broadcast industry at that time. The majority of students interested in news and current affairs were attempting to work in the PPP Media Cell at that time because the PPP was the only political party that recognised the potential in this industry and established a media cell.

The accomplishments of Memon as the minister of information include reforming the department, turning it into a centralised regulatory body for publications and news outlets, and safeguarding the rights of journalists and resolving their concerns. Only a few politicians, consistently, try to innovate in order to improve how things operate more smoothly.

He is known for taking a proactive and assertive approach to resolve problems. He has slowly but surely developed himself into an eye candy for the party leadership in the Sindh cabinet. He was successful and he set the precedent for the Sindh government, running three separate ministries.

He quickly rose through the ranks on his own terms to become one of the province’s most influential ministers. Although he had accomplished much, but his ‘downfall’ began when he abruptly fled the country and the NAB began investigations against him.

No one else could have done the things he did for the media industry’s advancement. In his own manner he supported creation of media job opportunities. However, I can’t claim his methods of accomplishing things were as per the law because it is a judicial matter.

The bureaucracy at that time seemed to be afraid of him, and no one dared to disagree him about the deadlines of the tasks assigned by him. He had to operate within these parameters because, as I have previously stated, he was a unique politician.

I occasionally reflect on his actions and consider how far he has gone. Many people used to laud him: I’m not sure if it was out of fear or because of his forward thinking, and I witnessed many people left him when he was taken on by the NAB.

The hypocrisy of society does not wait for the courts to rule on his guilt or innocence; instead, it always criticizes without taking into account the person’s characteristics. He was imprisoned just prior to the 2018 elections. His son Rawal Sharjeel succeeded in his father’s election campaign.

The PS-63’s residents enthusiastically supported and elected him with a thumping majority. I frequently ponder how someone might endure such difficult conditions. I mean, one day I envision myself as the nominee for the position of chief minister, and the next thing I know, I am in jail with the impression that my son is fighting for the Member of the Provincial Assembly position in the constituency.

Character assassinations are a relatively simple tactic for the opposition in order to win some votes; however, showing someone respect or applauding their forward thinking initiatives is really difficult. I witnessed Memon arriving for assembly sessions in police cars. I heard him complain on the assembly floor about the federal government’s contradictory standards.

It hurts to see your loved ones go through these ordeals, and I have heard some statements that he was ‘finished’ and won’t be able to return to the top. It is said: “We plan, but God has already planned.” Following the fall of the PTI government, Sharjeel Inam was re-appointed as the minister of information and transportation in the Sindh cabinet.

This time, he was working with a completely new approach, yet he still had the same attitude of making things happen. To resolve the public transport difficulties, the much anticipated transportation projects were inaugurated and well-received.

I must say that as the result of these initiatives, the PPP, for the first time in the city’s history, became successful in getting elected its city mayor. There were many issues regarding freedom of expression, unemployment, and stopped salaries of media workers; however, these problems were largely resolved in the past year.

I consider Sharjeel Inam Memon as a ‘magician’ because of his aggressive and progressive working methods. I also refer to him as a lone survivor since he was once the most influential member of the Sindh cabinet, then he was the subject of a harsh criticism, and now he is the most forward thinking leader. I would advise the populace to refrain from undue criticism if they can’t say anything positive.

