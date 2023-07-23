BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French wheat harvest 58pc complete

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

PARIS: The soft wheat harvest ran slightly ahead of average by July 17 and winter barley cuttings were virtually complete, with grain crop conditions unchanged from the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The office said in a crop report that French farmers had harvested 58% of the soft wheat crop by Monday, up from 33% a week earlier and an average of 53% but well behind last year’s fast pace of 79%.

The winter barley harvest was 99% complete, compared to an average of the last five years of 91%. An estimated 80% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

FranceAgriMer estimated that 82% of the French grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition by July 17, unchanged from the previous week and 75% a year earlier.

However, concern has mounted that the extremely warm weather in the southern part of the country this week may have caused some damage to maize crops, analysts said. The condition of spring barley was stable compared to the previous week at 73%.

Wheat wheat crop wheat flour

Comments

1000 characters

French wheat harvest 58pc complete

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories