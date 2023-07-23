BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Iron ore futures erase gains on steel curbs

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures edged lower on Friday after a brief bounce in the previous session, dragged lower by a faltering property sector and steel production restrictions.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 0.1% lower at 846.5 yuan ($118.09) per metric ton. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark August iron ore was down 0.9% at $113.8 per metric ton, as of 0710 GMT.

According to Mysteel reports, most re-rollers in top steel production hub Tangshan implemented production restrictions on Friday, resulting in the operating rate among the surveyed 35 re-rollers falling to 12.77% from 46.81% on Wednesday.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

