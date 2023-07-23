BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 22, 2023)...
Published 23 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 22, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-07-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,700        235        17,935        17,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,969        252        19,221        19,221          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton spot rates

