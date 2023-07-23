BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Daour, 200 bales of Gupchani, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,750 per maund, 1000 bales of Shah dad Pur, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800, per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Sharif were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 1100 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal and 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

PM vows to ‘restore country’s image’ if voted to power

PTI rejects Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

SC explains what is essential for fair, efficient legal system

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Importance of amendment bill highlighted: Marriyum says entire media landscape has changed

US lawmaker for forging economic alliance

Govt seeks restructuring of WB’s CASA-1000 community support programme

Govt to import 100,000 tons of Russian oil every month

‘Misunderstanding’ with Russia ‘amicably’ addressed

Read more stories