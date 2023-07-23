Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Daour, 200 bales of Gupchani, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,750 per maund, 1000 bales of Shah dad Pur, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800, per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Sharif were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 1100 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal and 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

