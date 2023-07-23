The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am glad to learn that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has regularly been the organizing export awards, which have become a symbol of pride for the winners. These awards acknowledge the hard work, commitment and professional excellence?of our business community. It is indeed gratifying that the country's exports have shown gradual growth over the years. I understand that the last few years have been particularly tough for businesses and the economy of the country on the whole. Despite several constraints, our exporters have done well, for which they deserve our collective appreciation.

The coalition government is working on a plan to stabilize the economy. We have taken difficult decisions that have entailed a heavy cost but were necessary to save the economy from a default. The only way to break boom and bust cycle and put the economy on sustainable path of growth is through structural reforms. We have delayed these reforms at our own peril. Economic self-sufficiency remains the overarching goal towards which all our collective efforts need to be directed.

Our business community, which is the backbone of the national economy, has a critical role to play in these stabilization efforts. The exporters can lay the firm foundation for the growth and development of the country. Our exports are facing a stiff competition from the regional countries in the international market. We can gain an edge and be competitive only when our exporters focus on diversifying and adding value to their products. The government will extend every possible support to the business community in this regard.

The 46th Export Awards being organized by FPCCI acknowledge the hard work, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our businessmen. These Awards are?a source of encouragement and underline the role of the private entrepreneurs to in the national development.

I appreciate the FPCCI for its activities to promote trade, business and industry in the country. I am confident that the conferment of the awards and public recognition of high export performance will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues and markets to further achieve enhanced export target in the year to come.

On this occasion, my congratulations are due to Mr. IrfanIqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, Senior Vice President and Convener Awards Committee FPCCI, Vice Presidents and the Executive Committee members of FPCCI.

I wish the award winners a success in their future endeavors.

