The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Governor of Balochistan

TEXT: It is truly commendable that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is organizing 46th FPCCI Export Awards acknowledging the exceptional performance of the Pakistani exporters during the year 2021-2022. These Awards are a symbol of pride both at the national and international levels for the winners who have contributed their key role in economic development of Pakistan through their export performance. This annual occasion provides an opportunity to exporters to identify challenges, analyze emerging trends in the world markets and devise new Strategies for the promotion of exports.

The Award Ceremony provides a good opportunity to the individuals and organizations to analyze emerging trends of the global market and devise new strategies for augmentation of our exports around the world. Initiatives like these also promote the competitive culture and motivate the private sector by providing the necessary encouragement and support. I am hopeful that our people would overcome new challenges and give their best performance to enhance Pakistan’s image in coming years at international levels through outstanding performance, best services and practices.

I hope that FPCCI will continue this practice in the days to come. On this occasion, I congratulate FPCCI on its devotion and sincere efforts to promote talent of the country. I also extend my heartiest felicitations to all Award Winners on their outstanding performance and contribution in economic development of the country. I hope that the winners as well as all the deserving individuals and organizations will continue their efforts for the prosperity of Pakistan.

