The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Dr Arif Alvi President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to learn that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organizing the 46th edition of its annual Export Award Ceremony to acknowledge the performance of Pakistani exporters during the last year.

In fact, the FPCCI Export Award is a recognition of the outstanding performance of businessmen in the area of exports, which is highly recognized at national and international levels. Indeed, the FPCCI Awards serve as a guarantee that the exporter has received recognition from the trade body, which is very reassuring to international buyers.

I firmly believe that exporters play a key role in the growth and development of the national economy and also help provide their inputs for making government policies. The exporters need to explore new markets for their products. The best way to expand your exports is to diversify your goods and devise an effective strategy to reach out to the international market. The business community and manufacturers need to train the workforce by equipping them with IT and modern skills to produce value-added products that would help to enhance our exports.

I appreciate the FPCCI for its endeavours to promote economic activity, trade and business in the country. I urge the business community as well to manufacture internationally competitive value-added produce to boost our exports.

I am confident that the Export Awards and public recognition of high achievers will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues for increasing exports.

I extend my congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in the future.