BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England's Ashes push

AFP Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 01:10am

MANCHESTER: Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne fell to Joe Root before rain returned to frustrate England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday.

Only 30 overs had been bowled during the fourth day at Old Trafford when the wet weather swept back in during the revised tea break.

Play was officially abandoned for the day at 1727 GMT.

Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England, who scored 592 in their first innings.

Labuschagne was the only Australia batsman to lose his wicket on Saturday, but not before he had kept England at bay with an innings of 111 -- his highest score in an overseas Test.

England, currently 2-1 down in the five-match series, must win at Old Trafford if they are to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

Stokes and Brook help England stretch lead over Australia

"Obviously it's always very special getting a Test hundred," Labuschagne told the BBC.

"It doesn't happen too often but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea."

'Good space'

The 29-year-old had been struggling for runs prior to this match but Saturday's hundred, his 11th in 42 Tests, followed his 51 in Australia's first innings 317.

"I feel like my game is in a really good space now," added Labuschagne.

"Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game."

Worryingly for England, the weather forecast for Sunday's final day in Manchester is for more rain.

Pat Cummins' tourists thwarted England's bowlers, with Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (31 not out) putting on 103 for the fifth wicket.

But occasional off-spinner Root, who came on after the umpires appeared to warn England captain Ben Stokes that it was too dark for him to use his fast bowlers, made the breakthrough.

That decision was made even though the floodlights were on full beam to counter the gloom.

"Batting with the red ball under artificial light is so hard," said Labuschagne.

"It's not a call for the players, we just handle it from there. For us, this is about saving this Test match and retaining the Ashes."

Labuschagne, having blunted England's quicks, fell when he edged a cut off Root to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who held a juggled catch.

Nitin Menon initially ruled not out but an England review of the Indian umpire's decision confirmed the batsman had made contact, leaving Australia 211-5.

When play resumed Saturday at 1345 GMT, Australia were 113-4 -- still 162 runs behind England, whose first innings featured a stunning 189 from opener Zak Crawley and Bairstow's 99 not out.

Fast bowler Mark Wood rocked Australia on Friday with three wickets, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head, but the home side toiled on Saturday.

Faced with the risk the umpires might take the players off the field for bad light, and so deprive England of yet more time to force a win, Stokes brought on off-spinner Moeen Ali and bowled him in tandem with Root.

Labuschagne moved to within sight of a hundred by twice launching Root high over long-on for six.

He had a lucky break on 93 when he edged Root past Crawley at slip, before a single off Moeen took him to a 161-ball century.

England were left kicking their heels in the changing room as the rain returned.

A draw would mean Australia, as the holders, retain the Ashes regardless of the result in the fifth and final Test at the Oval next week.

Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England's Ashes push

UAE says OPEC+ taking adequate measures for oil market stability

PM Shehbaz reiterates call for national unity on Charter of Economy

Pakistan’s power generation cost drops significantly in June

PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of road projects in Punjab

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

Narendra Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

G20 bloc fails to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels

Monkey business in Pakistan court during smuggling case

Pakistan look to double up against Sri Lanka after year-long drought

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence: police

Read more stories