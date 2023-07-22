BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India Kotak Mahindra Bank’s 67% profit jump beats expectations

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2023 02:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank beat expectations on Saturday with a 67% year-on-year rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, helped by higher net interest income and robust loan growth.

The Mumbai-based private lender’s standalone net profit rose to 34.52 billion rupees ($421.1 million) for the financial first quarter, above analysts’ average estimate of 32.4 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Kotak’s net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, increased 33% to 62.34 billion rupees. Its net interest margin grew to 5.57% from 4.92% for the same quarter last year.

Loans grew 19%, while deposits rose just over 22%.

Indian banks have continued to report double-digit credit growth in recent months owing to strong loan demand. Lenders have shored up their deposit base amid tightened liquidity conditions.

The strong credit growth has helped private banks such as HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank report double-digit profit growth for the April-June quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s asset quality was largely stable during the quarter.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was at 1.77% at the end of June, versus 1.78% at the end of March, while the net NPA ratio was 0.40%, compared with 0.37% at the end of the prior three months.

Provisions and contingencies, net of recoveries made against loan accounts written off as bad, stood at 3.64 billion rupees for the quarter. Its provision coverage was 78%.

India Kotak Mahindra Bank

Comments

1000 characters

India Kotak Mahindra Bank’s 67% profit jump beats expectations

Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Narendra Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence: police

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Read more stories