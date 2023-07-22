BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s power generation cost drops significantly in June

BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 05:43pm

The total cost of generating electricity in the country decreased significantly by 35%, hitting Rs9.63 KWh in June 2023 compared to Rs14.72 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

On a YoY basis, the significant decline is attributed to the following reasons;

“Coal-based cost of generation decreased by 32% YoY due to cheaper local coal-based power plants added to the system,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a report on Friday.

“Furnace Oil (FO)-based cost of generation also decreased by 28% YoY; whereas, Regasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) based cost of generation also decreased by 15% YoY to Rs24.1/KWh due to the 14% YoY decline in RLNG prices to Rs3,646/mmbtu.

Moreover, “nuclear, hydel, and solar-based generation increased by 47% YoY, 23% YoY, and 22% YoY, respectively”, it added.

The power generation in the country witnessed a marginal decrease of 1% on a yearly basis to 13,715 GWh (19,048 MW) during June 2023, compared to 13,876 GWh (19,272 MW) in SPLY.

“The YoY decline in the power generation was owed to lower generation from FO (-49%), wind (-26%), RLNG (-25%), and gas (-21%),” said AHL.

The brokerage house was of the view that the decline in power generation is triggered by the overall decline in economic activity across the country and lower domestic consumption due to the rise in electricity tariffs.

In FY23, power generation went down by 9.5% YoY to 129,591 GWh (14,793 MW) compared to 143,193 GWh (16,346 MW) in the same period last year.

The YoY decline in power generation was owed to lower generation from FO (-62%), coal (-22%), RLNG (-17%), wind (-11%), and gas (-2%).

“The decline in power generation can be attributed to a combination of factors, with two significant drivers being the overall decline in economic activity across the country and the increase in electricity tariffs leading to reduced domestic consumption,” said AHL.

In June, hydel was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 30.1% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country. Followed by RLNG, which accounted for 18.6% of the overall generation, followed by coal which accounted for 17.8% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, nuclear energy accounted for 13.5% of the total energy mix, meanwhile, wind, solar and bagasse generation amounted to 4.4%, 0.8% and 0.5% of the generation mix.

RLNG electricity tariffs power generation furnace oil solar energy electricity generation wind power project pakistan power sector hydel generation Nuclear energy

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s power generation cost drops significantly in June

UAE says OPEC+ taking adequate measures for oil market stability

PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of road projects in Punjab

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

Narendra Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

Monkey business in Pakistan court during smuggling case

Pakistan look to double up against Sri Lanka after year-long drought

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence: police

Death toll in Indian landslide rises to 26, dozens more feared trapped

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Read more stories