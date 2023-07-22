Al-Qadir Trust case: Azam Khan appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against the PTI chief. Azam Khan appeared before the NAB’s combined investigation team (CIT) for recording his statement.

The CIT questioned Khan regarding the case at the NAB Rawalpindi’s office. The investigation team also handed Khan a questionnaire. The NAB source said that the CIT questioned Azam Khan about the cabinet meeting as well as shared details of the summary.

Former head of the assets recovery unit Shehzad Akbar played a main role in the drafting of the summary for the cabinet meeting which was approved by the federal cabinet, the ex-principal secretary told the NAB team.

